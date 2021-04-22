Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.62 and a 200 day moving average of $478.84. The company has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.