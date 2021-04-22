Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.35. 4,929,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $151.30 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average of $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

