Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.46.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $548.49. The stock had a trading volume of 894,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $292.70 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.