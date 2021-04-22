Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,741,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

