Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $700,420. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

