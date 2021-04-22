Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $748,893.58 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $748,893.58 and $125,369.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,551.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.13 or 0.04746198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00515979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $936.29 or 0.01716329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.43 or 0.00710199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00559462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.10 or 0.00447473 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00252234 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.