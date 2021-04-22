Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,018. Workday has a 52 week low of $140.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total transaction of $1,530,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.