Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. 123,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,493,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.
In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
