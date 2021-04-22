Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. 123,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,493,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

