World Fuel Services (INT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.