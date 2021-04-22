WOWswap Price Reaches $28.98 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $149,694.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $28.98 or 0.00055189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.