WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.52 and traded as high as C$16.74. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 27,980 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

