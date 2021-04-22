Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,117.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $40,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

