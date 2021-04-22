Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $379,243.89 and $1,069.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00011299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

