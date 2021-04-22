Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $567.62 or 0.01041719 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00274368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00702683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,389.34 or 0.99816657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,468.37 or 0.94456022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,037,548 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

