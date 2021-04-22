Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $68.34 or 0.00131925 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $114.60 million and approximately $50.29 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

