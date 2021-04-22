WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$145.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a C$145.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital cut their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.27.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.62. 53,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.78. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$80.73 and a 12 month high of C$131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.