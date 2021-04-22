xBTC Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $24,423.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

