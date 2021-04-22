Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 6.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.35. 924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

