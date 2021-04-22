Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 6.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.35. 924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
