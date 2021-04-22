Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

