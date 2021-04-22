Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.
XRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 53,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.