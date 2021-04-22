Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

XRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 53,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

