Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.