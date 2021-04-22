Xiotri (XIOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $655.14 or 0.01258043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $85,910.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

