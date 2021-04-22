XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $849,590.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

