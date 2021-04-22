XMON Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,036.49 or 0.02078915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $68,606.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00274945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01011105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.13 or 0.99042856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00628588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

