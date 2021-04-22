Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,848,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.