XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

NYSE XPO traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.85. 6,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

