XPO Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,728 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the average daily volume of 234 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

