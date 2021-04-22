xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $2,102.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00005131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

