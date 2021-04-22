XTRABYTES Trading Up 45.7% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.58 million and $17.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00281528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026612 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.