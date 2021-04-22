Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,901.84

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $75,901.84 and $52,752.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,015,108 coins and its circulating supply is 4,048,675 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

