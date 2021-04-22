Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.14

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.14 and last traded at $110.13, with a volume of 692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

