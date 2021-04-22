Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 294,420 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $26.70.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

