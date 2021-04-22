Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

