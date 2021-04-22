Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.98

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 19638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pareto Securities cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.