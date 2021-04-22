Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $58,407.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00287468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00401289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00196433 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,054,494 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

