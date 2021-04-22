YENTEN Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $214,320.65 and $696.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,564.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.31 or 0.04758546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00507000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $916.89 or 0.01744305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00710897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00561831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00449088 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00254954 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

