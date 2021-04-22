YENTEN Price Hits $0.0051 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 14% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $214,320.65 and approximately $696.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,564.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.31 or 0.04758546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00507000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $916.89 or 0.01744305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00710897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00561831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00449088 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00254954 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

