YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,417. YETI has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

