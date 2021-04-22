YFIVE FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $240,695.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $62,838.33 and approximately $240,695.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00006417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.