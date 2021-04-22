YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $103,231.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

