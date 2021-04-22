Yield Protocol (YIELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $965,548.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

