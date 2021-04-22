YOU COIN Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $7.85 million and $1.13 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048262 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

