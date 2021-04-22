YOUengine (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

