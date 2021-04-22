YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Acquires £5,008.20 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Ashley G. Martin bought 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 634.78 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,000.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

