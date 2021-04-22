yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading Up 134% Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 134% higher against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00005045 BTC on exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $184,553.60 and approximately $31,459.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

