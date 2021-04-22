Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.04. 25,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 45,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

About Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

