Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

