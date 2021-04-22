Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.10. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

NYSE AYI opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

