Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). CareCloud reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $113.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

