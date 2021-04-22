Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.53 Million

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $489.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $498.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

